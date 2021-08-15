Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

ETR VAR1 opened at €136.20 ($160.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 57.96.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

