ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $18.63 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $732.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,778 shares of company stock worth $94,714.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

