KeyCorp Weighs in on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

