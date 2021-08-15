Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reduced by B. Riley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

