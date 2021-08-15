Shift Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

SFT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

