Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -129.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

