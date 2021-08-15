Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $103.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

