Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $969.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,181 shares of company stock worth $2,108,895 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at $2,849,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

