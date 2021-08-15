Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.