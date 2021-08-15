Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11.
In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.