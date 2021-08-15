Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

