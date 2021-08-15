Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,665.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 391.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

