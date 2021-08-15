BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BEST to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BEST has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

