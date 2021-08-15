Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 88108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz acquired 100,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.