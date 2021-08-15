Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 10.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) traded up 10.6% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.82. 70,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,234,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 225,705 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $749.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.