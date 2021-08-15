CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 46,145 shares.The stock last traded at $19.83 and had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.