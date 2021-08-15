DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $188.21, but opened at $181.00. DoorDash shares last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 34,215 shares.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $18,600,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $125,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.45. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

