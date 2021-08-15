MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

MLP (ETR:MLP) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MLP stock opened at €7.43 ($8.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. MLP has a one year low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a one year high of €7.63 ($8.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 175.73, a current ratio of 176.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

