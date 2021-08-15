Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTCO. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NTCO opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 2.37. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.