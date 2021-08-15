Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

MTNB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 579,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.