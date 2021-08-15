Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €104.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.