Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $22.40. Tivity Health shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 747 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 296,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.