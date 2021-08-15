TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 18th (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RNAZ) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 18th. TransCode Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During TransCode Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RNAZ opened at $2.87 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

