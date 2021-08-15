Insider Selling: Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Insider Sells £18,016.37 in Stock

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 1,801,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,016.37 ($23,538.50).

LON:RRR opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Get Red Rock Resources alerts:

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources plc produces and explores natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, Africa, Australia, and Canada. The company explores manganese, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.