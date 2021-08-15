Insider Selling: Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Insider Sells £18,016.37 in Stock

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 1,801,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,016.37 ($23,538.50).
LON:RRR opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
