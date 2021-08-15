FS Development Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:FSII) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

FS Development Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:FSII) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. FS Development Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Development Corp. II by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

