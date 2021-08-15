The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 15 Shares

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £155.55 ($203.23).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.80).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.50) on Friday. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company has a market capitalization of £446.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,092.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

