Piper Sandler Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.70 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.