Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Lowered by Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47. CEMATRIX has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$42.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

In other CEMATRIX news, Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$76,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,950. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,315,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,031.99.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

