Desjardins Comments on CI Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CI Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter.

CIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

TSE CIX opened at C$24.52 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

