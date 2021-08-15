National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

TSE HBM opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.34. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

