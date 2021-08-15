Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

BAND traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $110.75. 216,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,537. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.