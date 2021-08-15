Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.41. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 102,578 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.