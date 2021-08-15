Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $82.34 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 9811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

