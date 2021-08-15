América Móvil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 440 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

