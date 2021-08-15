Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 24,919 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,201% compared to the average daily volume of 1,083 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.