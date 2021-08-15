Raymond James Downgrades Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to Market Perform

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.08. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.