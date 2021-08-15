ATB Capital Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.25.

TOT opened at C$3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 483,600 shares of company stock worth $2,104,111.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

