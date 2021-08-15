Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 416 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

