WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$150.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian cut WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.79. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$82.95 and a 52-week high of C$162.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

