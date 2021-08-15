Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

