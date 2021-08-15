Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNMR stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

