Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

TSE:VET opened at C$8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.87. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.