Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.