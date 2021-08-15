Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 194,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

