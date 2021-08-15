Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 791,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

