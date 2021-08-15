Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,618.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $1,618.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,045 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.