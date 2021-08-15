Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.
Shares of BRKS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,285. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.17.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.
In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.