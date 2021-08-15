Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,285. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.17.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

