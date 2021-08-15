Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.57 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,174.61 or 0.02510716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $84.57 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00298622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

