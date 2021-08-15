CashBet Coin (CBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00873476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00104903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043577 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

