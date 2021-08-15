Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.
NYSE KAMN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.