Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

