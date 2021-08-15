Bao Finance Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $431,544.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00135176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.08 or 1.00385303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00867376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

